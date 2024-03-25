OceanX: Brazilian heat; Hapag forgot efficiency; tech 'bling-bling'
Let’s keep the faith
March is coming to an end shortly and Sunday marked the 100th day of the Red Sea crisis, with little hope of a solution in the near term.
While carriers…
…might be grateful for the “Houthi bounce“ and that, hopefully, will show to some extent in their Q1 results, Alphaliner published their quarterly analysis for Q4 23 carrier financials –> industry Ebit: down -3% ahead of a very challenging 2024.
In negative territory for the first time since ...
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit
Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit
Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article