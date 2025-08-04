OceanX: Electric avenues – a tale of two cities
The AIs have it
Dubai was the last stretch of my trip before returning to Europe… nicely warm… in the mid-40s Celsius!
It was that time of year when tourists and many of the expats are gone, while most people head out for vacation and only the true hardcore workers remain as even the jet-lagged traveller with running addiction heading out at 0330 hrs, does not get less than 32C deep in the night.
And then there is the market there.
Make no ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article