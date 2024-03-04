OceanX: CMA CGM beats Mærsk; both trail MSC; Chinese forwarders battle
Race to the bottom in the slowdown
Welcome to March, positive news on EU inflation and US import prices, with a spark of spring in the air.
But let’s go straight to vertical consolidation affairs.
Alex Irving, the analyst at Bernstein who recently trashed Mærsk’s integrator strategy, put it nicely in a chat with Premium:
“Who is positioned to benefit from what structural shifts in the industry, and who suffers from them? I see forwarders as having the most potential… additional complexity in supply ...
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article