By Ruben Huber 22/04/2024

The IMF published its April forecast and apart from a slight upgrade on global GDP growth, the picture remains mixed with quite a few countries, especially in Europe, further downgraded.

There are interesting side comments to the report, which looked deeper into how geopolitical fragmentation is reshaping some trade routes, and the assumption that this trend will not necessarily result in long-term shifts but rather in deviations that increase cost.