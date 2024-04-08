OceanX: M&A rumours & deals spread – please welcome Q2 24!
With another earnings round coming soon…
Some good news last week: on the US economy that reported strong jobs numbers; on South Asia that was awarded a positive outlook from the World Bank; some rain for the Panama Canal; and the lack of new Houthi attacks for now. Also, finally a break on inflation for Europe was welcome stuff – it has come down quite a lot in March.
The backdrop against all of that, reality check from the world’s largest ...
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit
Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk
Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates
Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
