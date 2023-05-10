NYT: How Wall Street is preparing for a debt ceiling showdown

NYT: Wall Street’s biggest banks rescue teetering First Republic
THE NEW YOK TIMES reports: In an extraordinary effort to stave off financial contagion and reassure ...
THE NEW YORK TIMES writes:
If the federal government defaults on its debt, the effects could be disastrous, threatening to undermine the role of the United States at the heart of global finance and tip its economy into recession. But after the government hit its debt limit and approaches the day when it runs out of cash to pay its bills, the stock market is showing no signs of panic. The S&P 500 is up more than 7 percent for ...
