NYT: The US hit the debt ceiling. How bad will it be?

NYT: McKinsey charged in South African corruption case
THE NEW YORK TIMES reports: The South African branch of McKinsey & Company, the global consulting ...
THE NEW YORK TIMES reports:
Washington is gearing up for another big fight over whether to raise or suspend the nation’s debt limit, with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen telling Congress on Thursday that the United States had reached its existing borrowing cap of $31.4 trillion.
The United States borrows huge sums of money by selling Treasury bonds to investors across the globe and uses those funds to pay existing financial obligations, including military salaries, safety net benefits and interest on the ...
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound
Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead
MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'
Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy
Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures
Comment on this article