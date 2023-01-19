Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

NYT: The US hit the debt ceiling. How bad will it be?

By

THE NEW YORK TIMES reports:

Washington is gearing up for another big fight over whether to raise or suspend the nation’s debt limit, with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen telling Congress on Thursday that the United States had reached its existing borrowing cap of $31.4 trillion.

The United States borrows huge sums of money by selling Treasury bonds to investors across the globe and uses those funds to pay existing financial obligations, including military salaries, safety net benefits and interest on the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    sovereign debt The New York Times Peterson Institute for International Economics the next crisis

    Most Read

    Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?

    Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

    Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge

    More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks

    Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

    MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134

    Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound

    Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships

    Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead

    MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'

    Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy

    Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures

    Walmart & Salesforce team up to unlock fulfilment & delivery solutions for retailers

    OceanX: The F-word, clean branding & shipping-geo-politics

    Letter from Bangladesh: forex dilemmas; bigger ships and banned ships

    Expeditors – red flags. Pay attention please