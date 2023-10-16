NYT: Rite Aid, facing slumping sales and opioid suits, files for bankruptcy

NYT: How Wall Street is preparing for a debt ceiling showdown
THE NEW YORK TIMES writes: If the federal government defaults on its debt, the effects could be ...
THE NEW YORK TIMES reports:
Rite Aid, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, weighed down by billions of dollars in debt, declining sales and more than a thousand federal, state and local lawsuits claiming it filled thousands of illegal prescriptions for painkillers.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey. Its largest creditors include the pharmaceutical company McKesson Corporation and the insurer Humana Health. The pharmacy has raised $3.45 billion to fund its operations while its in bankruptcy, during which it expects to continue to operate its stores and serve its customers.
The company also appointed a new chief executive, Jeffrey Stein, to lead its restructuring. Mr. Stein is the founder of Stein Advisors, a financial advisory firm that focuses on fixing troubled companies. Elizabeth Burr had been serving as Rite Aid’s temporary chief executive since January.
Rite Aid is one of many drugstore chains dealing with lawsuits stemming from the deadly abuse of opioids in the United States. In March, the Justice Department filed a complaint against Rite Aid and its various subsidiaries asserting that the company filled prescriptions for excessive quantities of opioids “that had obvious, and often multiple, red flags indicating misuse.”
The full story can be found here.
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Europe 2021 results show some growth as Flexport battles rising costs
Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article