News podcast | April 2023 | Contract talks; alliance threats; and inventories

By

In part 1, Mike King and guests discuss the slowing demand for container shipping, the challenging macroeconomic environment, heightened inventories, how union dockworker negotiations on the US west coast are impacting the contracting season, and whether there will be a peak season this year.

In part 2, the focus turns to air cargo markets: how additional bellyhold capacity is affecting freighter operators; whether insurers are profiteering from humanitarian aid efforts in earthquake-stricken Syria; and where next for freight rates?

Guests:

John McCown, founder, Blue Alpha Capital

Emily Stausbøll, market analyst, Xeneta

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Peyton Burnett, MD, TAC Index

Episode in more detail:

Bearish container shipping demand (3.00)

Rates update (6.55)

Capacity cuts vary by trade (9.50)

The trans-Pacific contracting season (11.13)

PMA vs ILWU (17.01)

Ocean Shipping Antitrust Enforcement Act (23.31)

Insurers profiteering in Syria? (29.37)

Hong Kong air cargo boost (33.15)

Air freight rates (34.10)

New entrants (36.18)

 

Credits: created, produced and hosted by Mike King

