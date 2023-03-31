News podcast | April 2023 | Contract talks; alliance threats; and inventories

News podcast | March 2023 | TPM23 Long Beach special
In this bumper episode, The Loadstar journalists report on the key sessions and share exclusive ...
In part 1, Mike King and guests discuss the slowing demand for container shipping, the challenging macroeconomic environment, heightened inventories, how union dockworker negotiations on the US west coast are impacting the contracting season, and whether there will be a peak season this year.
In part 2, the focus turns to air cargo markets: how additional bellyhold capacity is affecting freighter operators; whether insurers are profiteering from humanitarian aid efforts in earthquake-stricken Syria; and where next for freight rates?
Guests:
John McCown, founder, Blue Alpha Capital
Emily Stausbøll, market analyst, Xeneta
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Peyton Burnett, MD, TAC Index
Episode in more detail:
Bearish container shipping demand (3.00)
Rates update (6.55)
Capacity cuts vary by trade (9.50)
The trans-Pacific contracting season (11.13)
PMA vs ILWU (17.01)
Ocean Shipping Antitrust Enforcement Act (23.31)
Insurers profiteering in Syria? (29.37)
Hong Kong air cargo boost (33.15)
Air freight rates (34.10)
New entrants (36.18)
Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions
Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates
Credits: created, produced and hosted by Mike King
