Spring launch for Brittany Ferries new rail freight 'motorway'
Brittany Ferries’ move into the intermodal freight transport segment, with the launch of a rail freight service linking the Normandy port of Cherbourg and Bayonne-Mouguerre in the Basque country, near the border with Spain, has been hit by further delays.
Dedicated to unaccompanied trailers connecting freight markets in France, the UK, Ireland and Spain, the service was to launch at the end of the month, after administrative delays prevented the running of the first trains at the end of last year.
