News / Namsung offers intra-Asia intermodal solution to relieve capacity issues

Namsung
By

South Korean intra-Asia carrier Namsung Shipping has introduced an intermodal service package, whereby shippers moving goods to inland areas can secure shipping slots and land transport.

Routes covered include South Korea-India, South Korea-Thailand-Myanmar/Cambodia/Laos.

Namsung taps on its container yards in South Korea’s Incheon New Port, as well as Thailand and Vietnam. Customers that have used the intermodal service were those who found it hard to secure last-minute shipping slots. South Korean garment exporters, which have been burdened by rising shipping costs, told local media that they received priority for containers and confirmation of shipping space.

A Namsung executive told The Loadstar that its Incheon facility is in a logistics centre that can also do LCL handling.

The executive explained: “For example, after moving containers from South Korea to Thailand and Vietnam on ships, these can be trucked to Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. In Thailand and Vietnam, customers can use our container freight stations. Our container yard in Thailand is near Laem Chabang port, so it doesn’t take long or cost much to transfer containers from the terminal to our facility.”

Namsung said it wants to meet growing demand for South Korean products within Southeast Asia, tapping on its container freight stations in South Korea’s Incheon port, as well as Thailand and Vietnam.

The company executive added: “Through seamless transportation arrangements, we can help reduce our customers’ logistics costs, no matter how small the cargo volume is. We can guarantee shipping slots once freight payment is made.

“We’ve had customers who were frequent air freight users and they came to us as they found the intermodal solution cost-effective. Through combining sea and land transport, we were able to get their goods to their destination in a reasonable time at lower cost.”

    Topics

    Incheon New Port Intermodal Laem Chabang Port Namsung Shipping Freightos Hackett Associates National Retail Federation (NRF) US imports

