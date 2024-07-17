Almost no large box ships available for charter, so feeders are at a premium
Almost all large containerships have been chartered until 2025, causing liner and feeder operators to ...
DSV: SCHENKER BOOST ERODINGPLD: EARNINGS DAY JBHT: IN PRIOR CYCLES JBHT: CONF CALL QUESTION TIMEJBHT: BNSF LOGISTICS INTEGRATION JBHT: INTERMODAL 'SEASONALITY' JBHT: PRESSURE ON SALES JBHT: CEO SIMPSON REMARKSJBHT: CONF CALL WITH SELL-SIDE STARTINGJBHT: HERE COMES THE PAINJBHT: EARNINGS DAYGXO: WINCANTON LOSSESR: ALL RISE RXO: CHEERS
DSV: SCHENKER BOOST ERODINGPLD: EARNINGS DAY JBHT: IN PRIOR CYCLES JBHT: CONF CALL QUESTION TIMEJBHT: BNSF LOGISTICS INTEGRATION JBHT: INTERMODAL 'SEASONALITY' JBHT: PRESSURE ON SALES JBHT: CEO SIMPSON REMARKSJBHT: CONF CALL WITH SELL-SIDE STARTINGJBHT: HERE COMES THE PAINJBHT: EARNINGS DAYGXO: WINCANTON LOSSESR: ALL RISE RXO: CHEERS
The cascading of smaller box ships to more-lucrative long-haul lanes has created a shortage of vessels for intra-Asia trades.
A meeting of representatives of the Korea Shipowners Association, Korea International Trade Association and domestic feeder operators, such as Sinokor, Namsung and Pan Ocean, heard that the lack of tonnage was giving exporters a hard time, as it had driven intra-Asia rates to rise fourfold from last year.
The Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed that, on 12 July, the Shanghai-South-east Asia rate stood at $756 per teu. Now, the Korea Ocean Business Corp’s Composite Container Index shows the rate at around $1,413/teu.
As freight rates on routes from Asia to Europe, the US and to South America reach levels not seen since the pandemic, regional carriers are again making opportunistic ventures into these long-haul lanes, and have reassigned vessels from intra-Asia services. This is particularly true for foreign operators, while South Korean feeder operators tend to concentrate on their traditional routes.
Taiwanese intra-Asia carrier TS Lines’ 2,900 teu pair, TS Tacoma and TS Melbourne are being diverted from the Korea-China-Port Klang-Singapore and Far East Chennai services to join SeaLead Shipping’s Asia-US West Coast service
The KITA representative said: “As the number of ships being deployed on ocean-going routes increases, concerns are being raised about a shortage of ships on some routes within Asia. We ask domestic shipping companies to prepare in advance to support local shippers.”
The feeder operators believe the problem might be due to some shippers using foreign operators to move their goods, as they are more inclined to venture into ocean-going routes.
They said: “We have been deploying newly built vessels to increase slots. We’re also striving to solve the recent shortage of containers, but the cooperation of shippers is also necessary.”
New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season
CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape
A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping
What will stop ocean freight container spot rates reaching pandemic levels?
FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag
Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart
The age of alliance domination of east-west box trades may be over
US East and Gulf Coast dockers ready to 'hit the streets' in 80 days
Hapag-Lloyd eyes bigger profits as freight rates continue to rise
Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'
Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article