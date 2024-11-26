Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / 'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound

ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION

ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION

MSC Container Ships
By

MSC’s unrelenting pursuit of second-hand containerships is reportedly reducing the pool of vessels left available for charter and driving up daily rates.

Since 2020, MSC has acquired more than 420 vessels, more than 17% of the global boxship fleet, according to a Linerlytica report today.

Last week, the Swiss-Italian carrier bought three more ships, the 5,117 teu Shina and 5,039 teu CSL Manhattan (both built in 2005) and the 2008-built 1,749 teu Ludwig Schulte.

Linerlytica reports that MSC’s absorption of so many in-service ships through purchases and chartering has been the key driver behind the sharp rebound in charter rates this year.

The consultancy said: “The shortage of charter market ships has forced carriers to fix forward for their favoured tonnage, with deliveries stretching into H2 25 and early 2026.”

Fixture lists show MSC has recently chartered Sinokor Merchant Marine’s newly built 8,030 teu Manzanillo Bridge for $90,000 a day for three months.

MB Shipbrokers, formerly Maersk Broker, said in its report on Friday that MSC was also involved in “a major chartering transaction”, said to have fixed a pair of 9,000 teu ships, redelivered from Zim, for three years at $40,000+ a day each, and reportedly extended charters for several 8,000 teu ships into 2026 and 2027, all to safeguard its position.

MSC’s aggressive buying spree has prompted Maersk, CMA CGM, Cosco and Hapag-Lloyd all to renew vessel charters and seek additional tonnage.

MB Shipbrokers said: “Terms appear stable across the board. It may not tell the full story, however, as the sheer volume of forward fixing indicates firmer market conditions than it may appear at first glance.”

The shipbroker was alluding to market talk that MSC is not done yet, and is purportedly involved in another large deal involving the extensions of ten other chartered vessels, ranging in size between 7,500teu and 9,500 teu, coming open in 2026.

MB added: “Such a deal again underlines the intent from MSC to secure what tonnage it can in a market with a distinct lack of larger vessels.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Charters Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Sinokor Merchant Marine Corredor Oceanico Gatun Lake Panama Canal Authority (ACP) Panama Canal Railway Company (PCRC)

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears

    Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia

    Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'

    More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter

    MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination

    Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac

    Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches

    Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'

    Mexican president to launch major expansion at constricted Manzanillo

    Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet

    Kerry poaches key Kuehne APAC exec – the 2025 TPEB fight has begun

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes

    European forwarders set for a bumpy ride in automotive logistics, says Ti

    Adani Group chiefs accused of using bribery to win solar energy deal

    Is Amazon Air Cargo flying in the right direction?