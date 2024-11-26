By Martina Li in Taiwan 26/11/2024

MSC’s unrelenting pursuit of second-hand containerships is reportedly reducing the pool of vessels left available for charter and driving up daily rates.

Since 2020, MSC has acquired more than 420 vessels, more than 17% of the global boxship fleet, according to a Linerlytica report today.

Last week, the Swiss-Italian carrier bought three more ships, the 5,117 teu Shina and 5,039 teu CSL Manhattan (both built in 2005) and the 2008-built 1,749 teu Ludwig Schulte.

Linerlytica reports that MSC’s absorption of so many in-service ships through purchases and chartering has been the key driver behind the sharp rebound in charter rates this year.

The consultancy said: “The shortage of charter market ships has forced carriers to fix forward for their favoured tonnage, with deliveries stretching into H2 25 and early 2026.”

Fixture lists show MSC has recently chartered Sinokor Merchant Marine’s newly built 8,030 teu Manzanillo Bridge for $90,000 a day for three months.

MB Shipbrokers, formerly Maersk Broker, said in its report on Friday that MSC was also involved in “a major chartering transaction”, said to have fixed a pair of 9,000 teu ships, redelivered from Zim, for three years at $40,000+ a day each, and reportedly extended charters for several 8,000 teu ships into 2026 and 2027, all to safeguard its position.

MSC’s aggressive buying spree has prompted Maersk, CMA CGM, Cosco and Hapag-Lloyd all to renew vessel charters and seek additional tonnage.

MB Shipbrokers said: “Terms appear stable across the board. It may not tell the full story, however, as the sheer volume of forward fixing indicates firmer market conditions than it may appear at first glance.”

The shipbroker was alluding to market talk that MSC is not done yet, and is purportedly involved in another large deal involving the extensions of ten other chartered vessels, ranging in size between 7,500teu and 9,500 teu, coming open in 2026.

MB added: “Such a deal again underlines the intent from MSC to secure what tonnage it can in a market with a distinct lack of larger vessels.”