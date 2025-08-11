Maersk optimism may just be to 'keep their spirits (and share price) up'
Maersk’s bullish full-year profit expectation has surprised stakeholders amid the heightened market uncertainty – but ...
China-Russia freight rates have been flat for the past two years, hovering around $3,000 per 40ft, or approximately half the peak seen in mid-2022.
Opportunistic operators, many China-based, rushed to fill the gap when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted ...
