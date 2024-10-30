Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'My Alphabet DSV' soup

Project drawings
ID 74549519 © Vladimir Stanisic | Dreamstime.com
By

“If we look at the Schenker integration plans, (…) we prepare as much as we can before we close the [Schenker] transaction. So this means that right now, as you can imagine, there would be some activities that would be in Deutsche Bahn. The carve-out of them is basically sort of taking place right now.”

Those were the remarks of DSV CEO Jens Lund during last week’s call with equity analysts (our redux is here), reassuring the market that everything is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphabet DB Schenker DSV Google Takeover Talk DHL Global Forwarding DVZ radar Small shippers

    Most read news

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N

    Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide

    Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'

    MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike

    Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels

    Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins

    Red Sea crisis proving 'a boom period' for feeder operators

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax

    Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown

    Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation

    Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds

    Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency  

    $102m settlement agreed in first case after MV Dali's Baltimore bridge crash