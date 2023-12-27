MSC statement on MSC UNITED VIII incident in Red Sea

FT: Maersk to resume Red Sea shipping under US-led naval coalition
26/12/2023
Geneva, Switzerland 26 December 2023 – MSC confirms that on 26 December 2023 the container ship MSC UNITED VIII was attacked while transiting the Red Sea. The vessel informed a nearby coalition task force warship of the attack and as instructed engaged in evasive maneuvers.
The incident occurred on 26 December 2023 at approximately 12:25 UTC while the MSC vessel was enroute from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia to Karachi, Pakistan.
Currently, all crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted.
Our first priority remains protecting the lives and safety of our seafarers, and until their safety can be ensured MSC will continue to reroute vessels booked for Suez transit via the Cape of Good Hope.
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide. The company has evolved from a one vessel operation into a globally respected business with a fleet of 800 vessels that provides timely delivery of goods and services to customers of all industries and sizes. MSC’s activities now include overland transportation, logistics and a growing portfolio of port terminal investments. MSC’s shipping line sails on 300 trade routes and calls at 520 ports, carrying some 22.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually. The MSC Group, including its passenger businesses, employs over 200,000 people worldwide.
