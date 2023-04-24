Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Moving production out of China a massive task, says OOCL

OOCL Dubai Credit Vesselfinder
Photo: VesselFinder
By

As the reshoring debate intensifies, OOCL has outlined the scale of the challenges of moving production out of China to regions such as South-east Asia.

The Cosco Shipping-owned company’s deputy finance officer, Michael Fitzgerald, told The Financial Times the shift of production was happening, but due to the scale of China’s production, significant change could take years.

Meanwhile, OOCL itself is diversifying its carrier calls, reflecting the shift of some production, with services to emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and South-east Asia.

