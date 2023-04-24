Moving production out of China a massive task, says OOCL

Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Led by MSC and CMA CGM, ocean carriers are again scouring the charter and sales ...
As the reshoring debate intensifies, OOCL has outlined the scale of the challenges of moving production out of China to regions such as South-east Asia.
The Cosco Shipping-owned company’s deputy finance officer, Michael Fitzgerald, told The Financial Times the shift of production was happening, but due to the scale of China’s production, significant change could take years.
Meanwhile, OOCL itself is diversifying its carrier calls, reflecting the shift of some production, with services to emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and South-east Asia.
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
€63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade
Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'
Comment on this article