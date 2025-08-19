DSV – the value of relationships
The strategic mix
The US has expanded the scope of steel and aluminium goods subject to an additional 50% tariff, which could leave one nation particularly vulnerable.
Effective yesterday at just past midnight, the Department of Commerce added 407 additional product codes that will now be considered as steel ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article