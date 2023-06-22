How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades
Containership deployment trends continue to evolve, first as liners reconsider where best to profitably deploy ...
On the verge of totally losing face as its rivals pile on the pressure, Mærsk is fighting to retain its pride, squeezed between a rock (MSC) and a hard place (CMA CGM).
In other words, enter the beauty of unforgiving competition in a weakened market.
Losing out
Logistics ambition that has yet to bear fruit in terms of industry-standard margins, it was shipping guru Lars Jensen this week noting that, based on Alphaliner’s top-100 container carrier overview, its core container shipping business is ...
MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high
Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping
DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire
Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north
DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB
Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals
Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?
Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned
Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China
How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades
It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather
CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers
Comment on this article