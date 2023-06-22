By Alessandro Pasetti 22/06/2023

On the verge of totally losing face as its rivals pile on the pressure, Mærsk is fighting to retain its pride, squeezed between a rock (MSC) and a hard place (CMA CGM).

In other words, enter the beauty of unforgiving competition in a weakened market.

Losing out

Logistics ambition that has yet to bear fruit in terms of industry-standard margins, it was shipping guru Lars Jensen this week noting that, based on Alphaliner’s top-100 container carrier overview, its core container shipping business is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN