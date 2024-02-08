EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
…with DB Schenker in mind
The pressure is seriously building…
… on Vincent Clerc (pictured above).
To do a deal.
“Having something like DB Schenker [DBS] coming to the market (…) Mærsk cannot simply say we are not going to look at it,” he told the analysts in the post-Q4/annual numbers call.
Because a DBS transaction changes the complexity of competitiveness across logistics…
… and adding to the less volatile logistics side of its business portfolio is APMM’s mission – to render earnings more predictable over time.
(Win-win-win?)
Now step back
To ...
DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars
'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency
Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine
Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle
EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service
There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption
Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article