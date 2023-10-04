Maersk opens new air cargo hub close to LA Airport

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, October 3, 2023 – A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has inaugurated a new 130,000 square foot air freight import/export gateway near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) that offers direct planeside recovery with immediate unit load device (ULD) transfers. The west coast facility complements Maersk’s growing north American network of air cargo gateways, including Atlanta and Chicago which have been stood up in the last 12 months.

Our new Los Angeles air hub positions Maersk for years of growth. LA is a self-managed air facility that has tripled our access to capacity on the U.S. West Coast. Our customers will benefit from higher service levels and greater warehouse capacity.

The new facility is just 15 miles from LAX and less than nine miles from the Port of Long Beach. Site staffing will be in place for the conduct of customs brokerage, commercial sales, and freight operations such as LCL transload. This site is U.S. Customs bonded Container Freight Station (CFS) and a U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Certified Cargo Screening Facility (CCSF). This ensures timely and secure air freight handling. The facility is scheduled to attain Free Trade Zone status in 2024 to benefit from lower duties, reduced processing fees, and faster movement of goods.

The opening of the Los Angeles facility is the latest step in Maersk’s North American air freight capacity expansion program that extends across strategic cargo entry points and is aligned to customer demand. The new capacity allows for more supply chain integration opportunities and better scaling to care for seasonal peaks as well as market driven volume spikes for breakout product launches.

LAX is one of the busiest airports in the world for both passenger traffic and cargo handling and is a major gateway between the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region. According to Los Angeles World Airports, LAX ranks among the top 5 airports in the U.S. by tonnage. Los Angeles is a leading high-technology center for the nation in the entertainment, electronics, biomedical, computers, and aerospace industries.