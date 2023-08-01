By Alessandro Pasetti 01/08/2023

There’s one worthwhile sign of relief to highlight from today’s Q2 23 investor pack released by T&L integrator DHL Group, alongside remarks from a convincing CFO, Melanie Kreis, who was lonely as ever fronting the analysts now that Frank Appel has left.

In a nutshell, DHL Supply Chain (SC) shone, big time, I reckon. Global Forwarding (GF) held up. But the domestic PeP business is only slowly trying to recover, while the outlook for core Express is rather uncertain.

With separate (by ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN