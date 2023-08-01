Q2 23: DHL Group delivers in 'weak environment', ups low end of guidance
There’s one worthwhile sign of relief to highlight from today’s Q2 23 investor pack released by T&L integrator DHL Group, alongside remarks from a convincing CFO, Melanie Kreis, who was lonely as ever fronting the analysts now that Frank Appel has left.
In a nutshell, DHL Supply Chain (SC) shone, big time, I reckon. Global Forwarding (GF) held up. But the domestic PeP business is only slowly trying to recover, while the outlook for core Express is rather uncertain.
