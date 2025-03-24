By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 24/03/2025

Lomar Shipping plans to test a hydrogen fuel-supplementation system which could reduce vessel emissions by as much as 30%.

Under development by San-Francisco-based Newlight, the system would allow an engine to operate on a dual-fuel marine diesel and hydrogen regime. Designed to be retrofitted, it would allow ships already in operation to achieve a gradual CO2 emissions reduction in compliance with IMO and other regulation.

This would enable green hydrogen to perform a function similar to ...

