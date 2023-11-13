By Alessandro Pasetti 13/11/2023

In its Q3 23 numbers, released as usual late on Friday when it’s calm and quiet and very few of us care about finance-related stuff, France’s CMA CGM notably argued that (emphasis in bold added):

“The stability of the logistics business, at a time of declining trade, reflects on one hand the slowdown in freight markets and on the other hand the strengthening of the service offering and the resilience of certain activities.”

(This may have something to do with the new ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN