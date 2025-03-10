By Alexander Whiteman 10/03/2025

Shippers remain sceptical over the long-term future of ocean liners’ foray into freight forwarding, questioning their willingness to accept terms and conditions that level the playing field.

James Hookham, director of the Global Shippers Forum (GSF), told The Loadstar carriers had entered the space with a “level of respect for their customers missing”.

“If you look at the terms and conditions (T&Cs) carriers offer their customers, they are very much tilted in the carriers’ favour, based ...

