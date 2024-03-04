K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Kuehne + Nagel today reported a group-wide 40% decline in revenues and a similar drop ...
Hammered.
’Meltdown Friday’, 1 March, Q4/annual results out: Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) down to Sfr257.30, shedding a mighty Sfr40.30 a share, down -13.54% for the day.
And earlier today it read -3% at the time of writing, falling to Sfr249.7… taking DSV (-1.5%) down with it.
Background
From being wrong for the wrong reason (read this from 10 January) to being right for the right reason, with hindsight – whatever.
’Logistics on steroids 2.0’ is in correction mode, first impacting CH Robinson, then DSV more ...
