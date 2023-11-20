Korean Air partners with LX Pantos to increase sustainable aviation fuel usage for cargo flights

LX International may be rethinking its bid to take over HMM
Korean Air has partnered with LX Pantos, a global logistics company, to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on cargo flights to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Korean Air headquarters on November 20, attended by Jaedong Eum, Senior Vice President and Head of Cargo Business Division at Korean Air, and Keun Taek Oh, Vice President and Head of Air Freight Business Unit at LX Pantos.
In September, Korean Air launched a cargo SAF program for air cargo customers and forwarders to make customized contributions to reduce their carbon footprint. As the inaugural partner for this program, LX Pantos has partnered with Korean Air to contribute to the global aviation industry’s net-zero carbon emissions goals.
Both companies have agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the cargo industry and foster awareness of SAF usage within Korea. LX Pantos will purchase SAF for Korean Air’s cargo operations, and Korean Air will share the amount of carbon emissions reduced accordingly.
“We are delighted to welcome LX Pantos as our first partner in the joint initiative for the future of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Together, we hope to cooperate closely to expedite the commercialization of SAF, a common goal in the aviation industry, and enhance awareness of SAF utilization in the Korean market,” said Mr. Eum.
“Decarbonizing the air logistics industry is a key survival factor for the future,” said Mr. Oh. “LX Pantos will strengthen its ESG activities and take a leading role in creating a sustainable logistics environment through cooperation with Korean Air on SAF.”
Korean Air is working to establish the infrastructure for SAF usage in the domestic aviation sector. In September 2022, the airline signed an agreement with Shell to purchase SAF at major airports in Asia Pacific and the Middle East from 2026 to 2031. Korean Air is also conducting six test flights using SAF from September to November this year, and will share the test flight results with the government. The government aims to set SAF blending ratios and quality standards based on the outcomes of these test flights.
