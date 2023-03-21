Knight-Swift takes over US Xpress Enterprises in $808m deal, pays 310% premium –> stock up 6%

By LoadstarEditorial 21/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Knight-Swift Transportation Agrees to Acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises for $6.15 Per Share

PHOENIX & CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.?(BUSINESS WIRE)? Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (“U.S. Xpress”) today announced an agreement under which Knight-Swift will acquire U.S. Xpress for a total enterprise value of approximately $808 million, excluding transaction costs. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Knight-Swift and ...

