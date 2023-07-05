Subscribe to Premium
Knight-Swift issues profit warning

US-based trucking and logistics company Knight-Swift (KNX) said today that consolidated Q2 23 numbers “will be lower than previously expected”.

The decline in its operating performance “is largely driven by the full truckload market, where persistently soft demand has caused volumes and pricing to be under greater pressure than originally anticipated, while costs remain stable on a sequential basis”.

This dynamic is expected to drive an “estimated 1,100-1,200 basis point degradation in consolidated operating margins year-over-year for the quarter”.

“The company expects to ...

    Topics

    Knight-Swift American Trucking Association Keep on trucking US Bank

    CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future