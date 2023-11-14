Katherine Barrios appointed chief customer officer at Xeneta

By Charlotte Goldstone 14/11/2023

Xeneta has announced that Katherine Barrios is to take over the role of chief customer officer.

Ms Barrios, currently chief marketing officer, a role she has held for seven years, describes the move as “reflect[ing her] deep belief in the power of customer-centricity”.

Her role of chief marketing officer will be taken by Joanne Marshall, VP of marketing at Xeneta for seven months.

Ms Barrios said: “As CCO, I’m eager to focus exclusively on our customers’ success, ensuring they not only realise the full potential of our platform but also become its strongest advocates.

“As Xeneta now enters a new stage in its growth journey, a new set up is needed to make sure we double down and bolster our growth even more.”

She joined Xeneta in 2015 as head of global marketing, following roles in marketing and PR at Nokia, Qt and IntelliSearch. She is also been an active board member at Future Leaders Global for two years.

Xenata has also appointed Tonia Luykx as its new chief risk officer.