By Alex Lennane 21/06/2023

A terrible year for ATSG?

“I respectfully beg to differ,” one senior analyst responded to the recent Premium article on ATSG (Dirt cheap target: ATSG – bring the popcorn).

“It still made money in an air cargo market that has been characterised by weakness for over one year now.

“Furthermore, all freighter operators will be taken to the woodshed this year by investors for not “out-performing” themselves compared to last year or the mid-2020 to mid-2022 timeframe that was unprecedented and extraordinary,” he ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN