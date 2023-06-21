Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Is ATSG really a target? Not so fast with the popcorn

dreamstime_s_159475793
© Alexlmx
By

A terrible year for ATSG?

“I respectfully beg to differ,” one senior analyst responded to the recent Premium article on ATSG (Dirt cheap target: ATSG – bring the popcorn).

“It still made money in an air cargo market that has been characterised by weakness for over one year now.

“Furthermore, all freighter operators will be taken to the woodshed this year by investors for not “out-performing” themselves compared to last year or the mid-2020 to mid-2022 timeframe that was unprecedented and extraordinary,” he ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ATSG Atlas Air financial results On the wires The Purse Strings

    Most Read

    MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high

    Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping

    Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement

    DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

    Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals

    Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north

    DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB

    Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China

    Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned

    Box rates to Gulf and S America rise as Asia-Europe/US prices falter

    Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs

    US carriers must get first pick on emergency cabotage flights, says Atlas

    Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?

    Port of LA chief dismisses disruption as 'minimal' and anticipates 5% growth

    CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers

    Canadian rail giant has high hopes for new intermodal reefer service