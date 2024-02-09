Sign up for our FREE newsletter
ATI pilots warn of strike action in threat to Amazon

Air Transport International’s pilots are nearing strike action, and have requested mediation in a first step. Three-and-a-half years in, negotiations are still ongoing, according to pilots, but with no progress made and pilots are leaving. ATI, owned by ATSG – in which Amazon has a 20% stake – works for the giant etailer. Pilots can therefore compare their wages with those at other Amazon carriers, such as Hawaiian, which upped salaries last year. Yahoo reports.

