ATSG set to be acquired by Stonepeak

By Alex Lennane 04/11/2024

ATSG could follow in the footsteps of rival Atlas Air and delist, following news that it is to be acquired.

Reuters has reported that investor Stonepeak is in “advanced” talks to buy the airline and leasing group for some $3.1bn, including debt, or $22.50 per share.

ATSG is due to report third-quarter earnings on Friday, but its Q2 results saw a pre-tax loss of $7m after fewer aircraft leases. Stonepeak last year acquired Textainer, and is an investor in Lineage. Loadstar Premium has more details and comment.