Air Incheon takeover of Asiana Cargo delayed

AsianahasappointedWFStohandleitsfreighterflightsinMilanMalpensa
By

Delayed regulatory approval has pushed back plans for Air Incheon to take over Asiana Cargo. According to AlphaBiz, the European Union and Japan have yet to approve the final deal, which may now not be completed till August.

The takeover includes 11 cargo aircraft and some 800 employees, valued at ₩470bn ($356.5m). Once  it is fully approved, Air Incheon is expected to open new routes, including to the US.

    Topics

    Air Incheon Asiana Cargo M&A

