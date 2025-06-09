Air Incheon takeover of Asiana Cargo delayed

Does size really matter on the merry-go-round that is forwarding?
Does size matter? It was the biggest question at the (horror) show that is Transport ...
Delayed regulatory approval has pushed back plans for Air Incheon to take over Asiana Cargo. According to AlphaBiz, the European Union and Japan have yet to approve the final deal, which may now not be completed till August.
The takeover includes 11 cargo aircraft and some 800 employees, valued at ₩470bn ($356.5m). Once it is fully approved, Air Incheon is expected to open new routes, including to the US.
