Air Incheon takeover of Asiana Cargo delayed

By Alex Lennane 09/06/2025

Delayed regulatory approval has pushed back plans for Air Incheon to take over Asiana Cargo. According to AlphaBiz, the European Union and Japan have yet to approve the final deal, which may now not be completed till August.

The takeover includes 11 cargo aircraft and some 800 employees, valued at ₩470bn ($356.5m). Once it is fully approved, Air Incheon is expected to open new routes, including to the US.

