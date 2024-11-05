Halper Sadeh investigating whether the sale of ATSG is fair to shareholders

ATSG set to be acquired by Stonepeak
ATSG could follow in the footsteps of rival Atlas Air and delist, following news that ...
DHL: CONF CALL LIVEDHL: ONE SORE SPOT GXO: UK REGULATORY RISKATSG: TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL CONFIRMEDF: EV PAINXPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSDHL: TRADING UPDATE NEXTBA: MAKING MONEY ISN'T EASY MAERSK: SMELL THE BEARGXO: ON THE RADARDHL: PIACENZA HEISTATSG: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST
DHL: CONF CALL LIVEDHL: ONE SORE SPOT GXO: UK REGULATORY RISKATSG: TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL CONFIRMEDF: EV PAINXPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSDHL: TRADING UPDATE NEXTBA: MAKING MONEY ISN'T EASY MAERSK: SMELL THE BEARGXO: ON THE RADARDHL: PIACENZA HEISTATSG: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST
PRESS RELEASE
ATSG Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) to Stonepeak for $22.50 per share in cash is fair to Air Transport shareholders.
Halper Sadeh encourages Air Transport shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether Air Transport and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Air Transport shareholders; (2) determine whether Stonepeak is underpaying for Air Transport; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Air Transport shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.
On behalf of Air Transport shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contacts
Halper Sadeh LLC
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com
Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries
No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate
Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow
Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike
'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now
CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage
'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet
Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal
Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article