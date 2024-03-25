Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
Airlines are dealing with considerable cargo backlogs across major international airports in India as volumes ...
India Customs will auction abandoned or long-dwelling consignments at Nhava Sheva in a bid to dispose of export goods left uncleared by cargo interests.
Abandoned export/import containers have the potential to create congestion at docks as volumes build, hindering the pace of cargo flows.
The clearance sales will be held in co-ordination with the custodian of the cargo: typically, a customs-bonded warehouse or container freight station.
According to a public notice last week, Nhava Sheva freight stations need to immediately inform the authority about all export shipments that remain idle in their customs bonded space after the processing of shipping bills. But Customs added that consignments confiscated by any investigation agency or under a court order would not be auctioned.
“The custodian shall get the goods valued by two government-approved valuers, and the disposal shall be made by the custodian through e-auction,” guidelines noted.
The move has won support from freight station owners and other logistics stakeholders in Nhava Sheva. The last similar auction of ‘orphaned’ export cargo was in 2009.
“It’s a positive step and helps free-up storage space,” a depot owner in Nhava Sheva told The Loadstar. “Unlike for long-standing imports, there have been no guidelines for uncleared exports.”
The source also explained that abandoned consignments were often left unstuffed after customs inspections, while a less-than-containerload box held cargo of several shippers.
“There is a substantial volume of uncleared exports,” added the depot owner.
The auction proceeds will be shared equally between the custodian and Customs, according to the notice.
Given historical on-dock space constraints, Nhava Sheva now follows a “CFS storage model” for exports/imports, with as many as 35 depots in and around the harbour. The move is significant as the west coast port handles a large share of Indian containerised trade and faces landside bottlenecks due to volume surges.
Nhava Sheva has actively encouraged fast-track cargo clearance methods, such as direct port delivery (DPD) and direct port entry (DPE) services, and set a high bar on ease-of-doing-business indicators and logistics costs.
Any improvements are critical, as India’s containerised exports have equalled, or even exceeded, backhaul volumes in an evolving trade pattern in recent months. This reconfiguration, according to industry pundits, reflects manufacturing gains the emerging economy is making through the much-publicised ‘Make-in-India’ policy.
To put the port flow dynamics in perspective, according to data, Nhava Sheva saw 2.94m teu in loaded vessel lifts (exports) and 2.9m teu in container vessel discharges (imports) from April through February, the first 11 months of fiscal year 2023-24.
You can contact the writer at [email protected].
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit
Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit
Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article