FIATA launches latest edition of Dangerous Goods Brochure

Geneva, 25 May – FIATA is very pleased to announce the release of the highly anticipated ‘Introduction to the regulations for the safe handling and transport of dangerous goods (3rd Edition)’, designed to equip freight forwarders with essential knowledge and guidelines for the safe transportation of dangerous goods.



As the transportation industry continues to prioritise safety and compliance, training resources are required to improve and raise awareness on the way freight forwarders handle dangerous goods.

Such dangerous goods, comprising articles and substances that pose potential risks to public safety, the environment, and property, demand meticulous handling and storage. The Dangerous Goods Brochure, in its 3rd Edition, provides freight forwarders with invaluable insights into the nature, properties, and conditions of hazardous materials, enabling them to navigate the complexities of transportation with confidence.

Developed under the umbrella of the FIATA Advisory Body on Safety and Security (ABSS) along with the valuable expertise of Dangerous Goods Management (DGM), TT Club and International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA), this brochure is an introductory resource for the industry’s safety policy, with the particularity of including data on all modes of transport. By adhering to these recommendations, freight forwarders contribute to the standardisation and improvement of safety practices in line with existing regulations, fostering a safer global transportation ecosystem, and promoting a clear communication of responsibilities and obligations to customers.

FIATA, at the forefront of this safety initiative, actively supports the enhancement and development of safety practices. With involvement in working groups dedicated to improvement, FIATA ensures that the Dangerous Goods Brochure remains up-to-date, relevant, and aligned with industry best practices.

“The handling and transport of dangerous goods are core competencies of our industry. The Dangerous Goods Brochure, in its 3rd Edition, serves as a useful tool to mitigate risks, protect lives, and uphold industry standards,” stated Niels Beuck, FIATA Chair of Advisory Body Safety and Security.



“We encourage all freight forwarders to seize this opportunity to equip themselves with the knowledge required for responsible handling and transportation of dangerous goods”.

To obtain your copy of the Dangerous Goods Brochure (3rd Edition), visit FIATA’s website. Elevate your safety standards, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with safety practices and international regulations.

https://www.flipsnack.com/fiata/fiata-dangerous-goods-brochure-teaser/full-view.html