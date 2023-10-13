By Charlotte Goldstone 13/10/2023

Forwarder group Fiata has welcomed the EC decision not to extend the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER), noting it is “key” for forwarders.

Dr Stephane Graber, Fiata director general, said: “Forwarders play a significant market role and are also users of the transport system in direct competition with carriers acting as their service providers. Fiata welcomes the commission’s recognition of forwarders as important supply chain stakeholders in its CBER consultations and staff working document.”

Fiata claimed the “intended benefits of the CBER [were] no longer met”, and that “feedback received by Fiata showed that freight forwarders had not benefited from anticipated service efficiencies, and consumers “had not received significant cost savings”.

Dr Graber added: “Fiata applauds the extensive considerations of the commission… that the CBER no longer promotes competition in the shipping sector, nor does it lead to any noticeable efficiency gains for the users of the system.”

Forwarders’ main concerns were over “the heightened risk of unfair market conditions under the CBER”, she said.

However, Fiata did acknowledge that “the expiry of the CBER does not mean consortia are prohibited in the EU”, adding: “It appreciates that any possible consortia in the future will be subject to strengthened supervision, based on the EU antitrust rules that apply to all other economic sectors.”