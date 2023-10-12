News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

By LoadstarEditorial 12/10/2023

In this episode, host Mike King and his guests dissect the end of container line consortia exemptions in the EU and the impact of the awful events taking place in the Middle East.

They also cover the round of redundancies at Flexport, implications for digital forwarding, the latest rates news, the container ship orderbook, why some container lines will post losses in Q4, and what impact the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) will have on carriers and shippers.

Guests

Lars Jensen, CEO, Vespucci Maritime

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Neil Wilson, editor, TAC Index

Episode in more detail:

EU to end liner shipping consortia exemption (2.20)

The end of alliances? (3.16)

Shipper reaction (5.04)

War in the Middle East (6.07)

TAC Index air freight rates update (10.16)

Flexport redundancies (11.27)

The demise of digital forwarders? (14.52)

Xeneta on ocean rates (16.16)

Blanks to hit Euro port volumes? (18.26)

How the EC’s Emissions Trading System will impact shipping (20.07)

Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime (25.15)

Lars on the EC’s liner exemption ruling (25.50)

Will other regulators follow suit? (33.09)

How will ETS impact shippers? (35.12)

ETS vs port competition (40.04)

The current container market (44.00)

Liner profitability outlook (45.37)

Is vertical consolidation saving carriers? (50.52)

Lars, geopolitics and China +1 (54.29)

Why carriers may not have over-ordered (57.39)

ETS and ferry competition (1.00.41)

