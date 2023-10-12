News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
The conflict in Israel is expected to spark changes in the airfreight market – the ...
In this episode, host Mike King and his guests dissect the end of container line consortia exemptions in the EU and the impact of the awful events taking place in the Middle East.
They also cover the round of redundancies at Flexport, implications for digital forwarding, the latest rates news, the container ship orderbook, why some container lines will post losses in Q4, and what impact the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) will have on carriers and shippers.
Guests
Lars Jensen, CEO, Vespucci Maritime
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta
Neil Wilson, editor, TAC Index
Episode in more detail:
EU to end liner shipping consortia exemption (2.20)
The end of alliances? (3.16)
Shipper reaction (5.04)
War in the Middle East (6.07)
TAC Index air freight rates update (10.16)
Flexport redundancies (11.27)
The demise of digital forwarders? (14.52)
Xeneta on ocean rates (16.16)
Blanks to hit Euro port volumes? (18.26)
How the EC’s Emissions Trading System will impact shipping (20.07)
Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime (25.15)
Lars on the EC’s liner exemption ruling (25.50)
Will other regulators follow suit? (33.09)
How will ETS impact shippers? (35.12)
ETS vs port competition (40.04)
The current container market (44.00)
Liner profitability outlook (45.37)
Is vertical consolidation saving carriers? (50.52)
Lars, geopolitics and China +1 (54.29)
Why carriers may not have over-ordered (57.39)
ETS and ferry competition (1.00.41)
Sign-up HERE to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE
Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions
Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article