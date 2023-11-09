Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price

dreamstime_s_114353874
© Wissanu Sirapat
By

Shippers have a particular set of criteria which determines whether to use sea or air; and price is not the key driver usually assumed.

According to Niall van de Wouw, head of airfreight for Xeneta, the price ratio between sea and air is less crucial than other concerns.

“Airfreight was around 10 times more expensive than sea freight in 2019, but it went to 21 times the price. That won’t impact the need shippers have for airfreight. It will impact budgets, but it won’t influence their decision.”

air vs ocean

Instead, he argued, shippers had other considerations. He pointed to Apple’s drive to cut emissions by using ocean instead of air, explaining: “Apple feels the need to reduce the impact of transport. Shippers want to change and reduce the impact on the environment.”

air vs ocean

“But ocean is not always an option,” he added.

During the pandemic, shippers flocked to airfreight, in large part owing to the lack of schedule reliability of ocean carriers.

“There was a correlation between the mess in ocean and the growth in air,” Mr van de Wouw told delegates at Tiaca in Brussels this week.

“In April last year, ocean was at its worst ever,” he said. Since then the reliability has improved,  which had dampened the need for airfreight on the affected tradelanes.

air vs ocean

Something else that might impact the reliability on the oceans is the ending of the Consortium Block Exemption Rule (CBER) by the European Commission, which will see shipping lines have to rethink alliances.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about what the market will look like from April. Some niche markets could be under-served, which could spark some airfreight demand. This could impact airfreight in 2024,” he said.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Pichuiyer Balasubramanian

    November 09, 2023 at 2:04 pm

    This article almost nails an important point – why would anyone chose air which is more expensive and not that eco friendly? So, only if ocean messes things up, air gets a chance – not a positive stroke at all for air freight.

Related Stories

Topics

CBER Going green Modal Shift Schedule reliability Xeneta Bio-methanol e-commerce fast fashion Inditex Maersk ocean freight Spain Zara Zaragoza

Most Read

Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders

Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs

Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market

Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates

Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports

MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

Dark Friday: AP Møller-Mærsk – battered by the waves

The Mærsk results implosion

Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service

HK police warn logistics players after $4.5m of cocaine is found in containers

Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements

Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries

2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?

ONE consolidates its port terminal network, east and west

Outbound SingPost M&A: Down at the Border