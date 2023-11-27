Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
MSC has announced a new FAK (freight all kinds) rate from Asia to North Europe ...
We enjoyed our appetiser concerning asset impairments earlier this month thanks to Israel’s ZIM in container shipping.
That could be a peculiar case given its heavily charter-skewed fleet, yet the signs of surging write-down risk are, among others, only partly concealed, as I pointed out in my recent AP Møller-Mærsk ’lost years’ analysis.
In the background, just as a dismal current fourth quarter jeopardises contract season for the carriers, the Danish box line’s smaller rival from Hamburg, Hapag-Lloyd, has been pretty clear ...
MSC has extended the deadline for its share purchase offer to HHLA shareholders to 7 ...
Surging demand on the Far East-South America east coast tradelane has increased the average speed ...
China’s apparent antipathy to greening international shipping may be changing course, after a domestic green ...
Rocked or rocking
Too soon for ‘call risk’ but…
Sunny trifles
