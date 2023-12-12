Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

HFW continues to support shipping decarbonisation with latest BIMCO emission scheme clauses

ETS Photo 200500876 © Kontakt5956 Dreamstime.com
© Kontakt5956 Dreamstime.com.
By

PRESS RELEASE

Global, sector-focused law firm HFW has continued to support BIMCO in helping the shipping industry work towards decarbonisation by drafting a suite of three new voyage charterparty clauses for parties to allocate costs and responsibilities relating to ships operating under an emission scheme.

Emission schemes are ‘cap and trade’ markets that permit the emission of greenhouse gases in exchange for allowances. Over time, the quantity of allowances available to industry are reduced as an incentive to reduce emissions through increased efficiency and the use of alternative fuels.

BIMCO has published three voyage charterparty emission schemes clauses, which are intended to provide industry stakeholders with the flexibility to choose a procedure suitable for their specific trade and business:

  • ETS Emission Scheme Freight Clause For Voyage Charter Parties: click here.
  • ETS Emission Scheme Surcharge Clause for Voyage Charter Parties: click here.
  • ETS Emission Scheme Transfer of Allowances Clause for Voyage Charter Parties: click here.

HFW green shipping and decarbonisation experts Alessio Sbraga and Joseph Malpas formed part of the drafting sub-committee for this suite of voyage charterparty clauses. HFW was the only law firm on the sub-committee.

This follows HFW’s work drafting several other “game-changing” carbon emissions clauses for BIMCO, including an emissions trading scheme allowances clause for time charters, CII clauses for voyage charter parties and time charter parties, the industry’s first standard offshore decommissioning contact, and two clauses relating to the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 sulphur emission rules.

The firm also helped BIMCO draft the industry’s first standard contract for autonomous shipping, its first cyber security clause, a “faster, simpler” ship sale and purchase agreement, and a model clause addressing force majeure events occurring under contracts.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BIMCO ETS EU ETS HFW CBER Flexport Israel Palestine conflict The Loadstar Podcast

    Most Read

    CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers

    Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'

    More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health

    Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations

    Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions

    Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal

    Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics

    Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike

    Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'

    Analysis: DB Schenker – let's put Saudi on the agenda

    Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers

    MSC's classic Clasquin deal blurs neutrality line – so what?

    Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US

    MSC subsidiary SAS in talks to acquire French forwarder Clasquin

    India on the cusp of a warehousing boom as sourcing diversifies