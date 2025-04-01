Goldman's 'tariff tracker' points to...

Goldman's fixed income musings
Goldman Sachs has published research looking at the landscape for inflation – in a nutshell: ...
The US (estimated) effective tariff rate keeps trending higher as auto credit spreads recently “widened on tariff announcement”, Goldman Sachs pointed out in their ’fixed income musings’…
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
