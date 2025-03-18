Goldman's fixed income musings

Goldman: Mid-year outlook
Goldman Sachs Asset Management recently covered three key themes: – Macroeconomics: a longer path to normalization – ...
Goldman Sachs has published research looking at the landscape for inflation – in a nutshell: ’One step forward, one step back’ – and what investors should expect going forward.
Main bullet points:
February Inflation Data Appeared Good On First Glance
The rise in US core CPI and core PPI inflation in February fell short of expectations. Markets briefly responded favourably to the CPI data released on March 12, with equities recovering some of the losses from March 10 and 11.
…But Details ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article