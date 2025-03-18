Goldman's fixed income musings

By LoadstarEditorial 18/03/2025

Goldman Sachs has published research looking at the landscape for inflation – in a nutshell: ’One step forward, one step back’ – and what investors should expect going forward.

Main bullet points:

February Inflation Data Appeared Good On First Glance

The rise in US core CPI and core PPI inflation in February fell short of expectations. Markets briefly responded favourably to the CPI data released on March 12, with equities recovering some of the losses from March 10 and 11.