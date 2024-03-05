CH Robinson – a crisis of confidence
Days of choice
Last week ahead of my once-every-four-years birthday on 29 February, Morgan Stanley published research on capital allocation that, I reckon, made for compelling reading.
Indeed
It was a welcome present, one followed by another short piece of fixed-income research from Goldman Sachs the day after.
(Before you ask: both 28 Feb and 1 March would have been eligible birthday days in non-leap years.)
The post-party hangover now gone, yes… I think so… uh… I spent a bit of time going through their findings and, ...
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom
As Amazon fails to deliver and freighters return, ATSG sees profits tumble
DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article