By Alessandro Pasetti 05/03/2024

Last week ahead of my once-every-four-years birthday on 29 February, Morgan Stanley published research on capital allocation that, I reckon, made for compelling reading.

Indeed

It was a welcome present, one followed by another short piece of fixed-income research from Goldman Sachs the day after.

(Before you ask: both 28 Feb and 1 March would have been eligible birthday days in non-leap years.)

The post-party hangover now gone, yes… I think so… uh… I spent a bit of time going through their findings and, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN