Morgan Stanley – easy (money) does it?
Simple? It never is…
In case you care: I am swinging between ’enough damage done’ (bull case) and the ’writing is on the wall’ (bear case) with CH Robinson (CHRW).
(But I have conservatively decided to settle with the most obvious take in the headline of this column.)
That it needs surgery – something I have been mulling over for quite some time – is also, quite possibly, undeniable.
Yet, with each passing day, still in the midst of the perfect storm, this prominent US-based 3PL’s options, ...
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom
As Amazon fails to deliver and freighters return, ATSG sees profits tumble
DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article