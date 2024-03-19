Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty

ALEAN
ID 152984829 © Eamesbot | Dreamstime.com
By

Handle with care.

That label has been stamped on the CH Robinson (CHRW) package for well over a year now, the $8.6bn-market-cap firm in ’roll the dice’ (or head?) mode ever since the end of 2023.

Another sign of change at top level came last week when trusted Scott Anderson* and veteran James Stake “decided not to stand for re-election to the board of directors at the 2024 annual meeting and will retire from the board”.

(*Among other titles, interim CEO for about ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson Exclusive Logistics on a steroid comedown Watch the downside 1.0 Bollore Logistics Ceva Logistics CMA CGM CMA CGM Air Cargo Rodolphe Saadé Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'

    Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim

    Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits

    Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India

    Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    SeaLead box ship Pinocchio escapes Red Sea missile attack

    Singamas looks to container leasing as box sales decline

    UPS promotes Markus Kessler to country cluster manager

    'Bold' DP World nears flagship forwarding deal – rumours swirl

    Brazil’s ports '50 years behind the times', claims new report