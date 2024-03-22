Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV – a bearish spring? 

Fingers crossed
ID 4943425 © Helder Almeida | Dreamstime.com
By

Today comes a lovely Friday spring update concerning Danish forwarder DSV and expected Q1 24 cargo yields, with a touch of value, or the lack thereof, in the public markets.

With a bearish slant…

What follows from the sell-side analysts is quite timely. 

The other day I was talking to a senior source in the trade who, given his finance acumen, didn’t hesitate to state his view ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Logistics on a steroid comedown CH Robinson Expeditors Kuehne + Nagel Logistics on steroids 2.0

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty

    Ports of LA and Long Beach busier this year and eyeing an early peak season

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price