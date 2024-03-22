EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty
Rolling
Today comes a lovely Friday spring update concerning Danish forwarder DSV and expected Q1 24 cargo yields, with a touch of value, or the lack thereof, in the public markets.
With a bearish slant…
What follows from the sell-side analysts is quite timely.
The other day I was talking to a senior source in the trade who, given his finance acumen, didn’t hesitate to state his view ...
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article