RTR: Goldman Sachs names Kim Posnett as global TMT head

RTR: Union Pacific considering hiring slowdown as economic outlook darkens – CEO
REUTERS reports: Union Pacific Corp’s (UNP.N) chief executive officer said on Thursday the railroad operator was considering slowing ...
REUTERS reports:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Kim Posnett as the head of its global technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) investment banking group, according to an internal company memo.
Posnett, who joined Goldman in 2005 and became a partner in 2016, has held several top roles during her tenure at the bank, having previously led the global internet business. Posnett, who is currently the co-head of the One Goldman Sachs initiative at the bank, will continue to hold her ...
Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m
Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'
DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'
MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs
Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé
Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong
Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO
Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown
UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges
Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched
Sanctioned AirBridgeCargo announces $167m losses for 2022
After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches
