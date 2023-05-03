RTR: Goldman Sachs names Kim Posnett as global TMT head

By LoadstarEditorial 04/05/2023

REUTERS reports:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Kim Posnett as the head of its global technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) investment banking group, according to an internal company memo.

Posnett, who joined Goldman in 2005 and became a partner in 2016, has held several top roles during her tenure at the bank, having previously led the global internet business. Posnett, who is currently the co-head of the One Goldman Sachs initiative at the bank, will continue to hold her ...

