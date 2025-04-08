Goldman: Bear market anatomy – the path and shape of the bear market

ZH: 'Navarro is truly a moron': Musk slams Trump trade czar in ongoing tariff feud
GOLDMAN SACHS writes:
– Most equities have entered, or are on the cusp of, a bear market.
– Not all bear markets are the same. The type of bear market has some bearing on the triggers, timing and speed of the recovery.
– Our framework identifies 3 types: ‘Structural’ bear markets – triggered by structural imbalances and financial bubbles; ‘Cyclical’ bear markets – typically triggered by rising interest rates, impending recessions and falls in profits; ‘Event-driven’ bear markets – triggered by a ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
